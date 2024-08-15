McBrown and Becca have celebrated each other as their birthdays fall on the same day, August 15, 2024

The actress and the musician had a beautiful interaction in the comments section of Becca's celebratory Instagram post

Many Ghanaians on social media have celebrated the two celebrities, dropping birthday wishes and expressing their admiration for them

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and popular singer Becca celebrated their birthdays together on August 15, 2024. The two celebrities, who share the same birthday, interacted warmly on social media, attracting attention from their fans.

Becca posted on Instagram to mark her special day, and McBrown responded with a birthday message in the comments, and Becca responded with a heartwarming message in return. The interaction between the actress and the musician warmed the hearts of Ghanaians on social media, with many of them joining in to celebrate the stars.

Fans rushed to the comments section of their posts with birthday wishes, expressing their admiration for McBrown and Becca. Both women are well-respected in their fields, with McBrown being a leading figure in Ghanaian film and Becca having made significant contributions to the music scene.

McBrown and Becca get celebrated by Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

officialsalawaabeni reacted:

"Happy, beautiful birthday to you, my dearest, super radiant wife. Long life and prosperity Aameen. 🎂🤲🙏💪❤️❤️❤️"

obidoworld wrote:

"Happy birthday ❤️🎂🥳to the pretty lady.wishing you long life and strength Amen 🙏"

ronnieiseverywhere_official said:

"The Big Sis I never had . Happy birthday 🎂 @beccafrica & God bless your new age . I miss you 🥰 so so much"

akuapem_poloo commented:

"Beautiful Woman happy birthday to you wai 🫶🫶🫶"

iamabenakay wrote:

"Happy Birthday Beccs ! @beccafrica . I love you! Wholeheartedly! ❤️"

ali_ghassani said:

"Happy Birthday Super Star..... best wishes❤️❤️"

