Songstress Becca has had a successful Valentine's Day concert with her colleague Kwabena Kwabena

The singer's husband, Tobi Sanni Daniel, was on hand to support his wife and had a dancing moment during her performance

The video of Tobi showing his dance moves at the concert excited social media users who praised him for his support for the singer

Ghanaian singer Becca, known in private life as Rebecca Acheampong, has held a successful Valentine's Day concert with Kwabena Kwabena.

The concert, dubbed Love Night, was held at the Grand Arena and had many memorable moments.

Among the many standout scenes was a dance moment when her husband, Tobi Sanni Daniel, danced with an elderly concertgoer.

Becca's husband was moved to dance at her concert Photo source: @ghkwaku

In a video shared by blogger GH Kwaku, Becca's husband is spotted wearing an all-black attire.

Standing beside Tobi Sanni was the older man dressed in a white kaftan with a pair of blue shoes.

Becca was on stage at the time, performing her smash hit song African Woman. Her performance got the excited concertgoer, showing some smooth dance moves.

Tobi Sanni, who also seemed to have been moved by his wife's performance, joined his father-in-law to show his moves amid smiles.

Ghanaians react to the video of Becca's husband dancing

The footage sparked heartwarming reactions from social media users. Many were moved by the fact that Becca was receiving a lot of support from her

emefa_sedor said:

Wow ❤❤Energy Daddy

akosuaa20 said:

Daddy has got some moves

amalena34 said:

Awwwww this is so beautiful. It hits differently when your family supports you ❤️❤️

akambisa

It’s the fathers energy for me

lindapampered said:

This is so beautiful to watch

Becca repeats her dress as she appears on Onua Showtime

Meanwhile, Becca trended online with her stunning outfit on Onua Showtime with Nana Ama McBrown over the weekend.

The gorgeous celebrity mother wore a classy mix-and-match outfit as she spoke about her new concert on the popular entertainment show

Some social media users commented on Becca's stylish ensemble that is trending on Instagram

