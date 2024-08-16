GWR sing-a-thon star Afua Asantewaa was given a royal welcome at the Crystal Galaxy College as she was unveiled as the ambassador on August 15, 2024

She gave a brief speech thanking and applauding the school representatives and expressed her excitement at seeing more girls than boys enrolled in the institution

Many Ghanaians were unhappy about the ambassadorial deal as they hinted that GWR speech-a-thon star Adu Safowaah deserved such recognition

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Media personality Afua Asantewaa was unveiled as Crystal Galaxy College's brand ambassador on August 15, 2024, in a beautiful ceremony on the school's premises.

Afua Asantewaa unveiled as Crystal Galaxy College ambassador. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa unveiled as an ambassador

In the videos that surfaced on social media, the school's authorities gave Afua Asantewaa a royal welcome as adowa dancers ushered her into the premises for the ceremony.

In a brief speech, the Guinness World Record (GWR) star expressed her excitement about being the school's new face.

"It's a great opportunity to be here and a privilege. I would also like to use this opportunity to say thank you to each and every one part of this brand who is here this afternoon as a representative of Crystal Galaxy College. A round of applause for yourself."

As a woman empowerment advocate, Afua Asantewaa, who recently assured Ghanaians about attempting the GWR again, said she was elated to see more females than males in their respective uniforms as she spoke about its importance and relevance.

Afua Asantewaa's arrival.

Reactions to Afua Asantewaa's unveiling

Many people in the videos' comment sections raised concerns about GWR speech-a-thon star Adu Safowaah not gaining the same recognition and deals as Afua Asantewaa.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding the unveiling ceremony:

collins.yeboah.10888 said:

"So why is she getting all the deals and not Adu Safowaah"

amafraba4 said:

"If this lady had won her sing-a-thon, people would have pushed her to partner Bawumia p333 eeii😂😂😂"

kuzoonii46 said:

"Husband no carry bag today?? A country full of jokers"

iamkojoclaud said:

"All jokes aside not winning the singathon does not mean she can’t work with brands .. Despite the failure she got other qualities .."

djan_360 said:

"So, when is Chef Smith also going to start his endorsement deals, is it not the same GBR they all tried?"

niistudiosgh said:

"Aaarh…. The bomb songs she did eeei., what achievement kraaa has she got and Ghana is still hailing her"

Below are more videos from the ceremony.

Old video of Afua Asantewaa drops

YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum caught the attention of many Ghanaians with her GWR singing marathon attempt in December 2023, making her an instant celebrity.

However, an old video of her auditioning for TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant surfaced on social media and generated a frenzy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh