Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma North, displayed her lighter side during a community engagement

In a video, she was seen celebrating a draw after she played draught with a constituent opponent

She will succeed Shiela Penelope Bartels and face Ewurabena Aubynn from the NDC and others in the 2024 general election

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma North showed her fun side during a meeting with her constituents.

Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie showed that there is more to her than just politics.

Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie draws with her constituent opponent in a draught game Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

Source: Twitter

In a video shared by @eddie_wrt on X, the parliamentary hopeful celebrated a draw with an opponent who happens to be one of her constituents.

Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie takes over from Shiela Penelope Bartels as the parliamentary candidate of the governing NPP.

In the 2024 general election, she will face Ewurabena Aubynn, the parliamentary candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), and others.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Parliamentary candidate's video

Meanwhile, several netizens who saw the video said that Nana Akua was only playing the draught because elections will be held soon. They indicated that it was part of her campaign strategy. Read some of them below:

@leslie_kkkay said:

"That's the only time they'll see her, make them enjoy"

@chief_fels wrote:

"Sheila Bartels ready disappoint... This one failed, became an ambassador and she is back again.. Ghana ankasa edon spoil"

@KurtisKayGH said:

"After getting the nod they will be calling her for help and she will reply they are lazy. Smh"

@Bornbless123 wrote:

"Do people still fall for this…Aw a country Called Ghana ."

@KODUA25 said:

"What’s the benefit to the constituency?"

@HRHDukeofMK wrote:

"If the NPP had created jobs, those young men wouldn’t be out there playing Checkers."

@KSimpol said:

"Settings nkotiiiii.....election yr gimmicks as usual"

McDan shares workout routine

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian business mogul Daniel McKorley shared a video of his exercise routine on his Instagram page.

In his caption, he encouraged everyone to prioritise daily exercise so they could be healthy and live longer.

He emphasised that neglecting exercise could lead to health issues, reminding people that a healthy body is essential.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh