Celebrated musician Bisa Kdei expressed his disappointment in the royalty system in Ghana and lashed out at GHAMRO in an interview with Angel FM

In the interview, he said a GHAMRO representative called him to inform him about his royalties for Mansa and Brother Brother, which was GH¢500

The video went viral, generating lots of opinions from Ghanaians regarding the royalties system in the country

Musician Bisa Kdei lamented about the low amount of money in royalties received by musicians from the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).

Bisa Kdei on royalty system in Ghana

In an interview on Angel FM, Bisa Kdei said he received GH¢500 from GHAMRO for his 2016 hit songs Mansa and Brother Brother.

He said that a representative called him to inform him about the money owed to him by the institution.

Disappointed by the offer, the Mansa hitmaker said he told the GHAMRO representative never to call him about royalties.

"It was GH¢500. And I told the GHAMRO representative never to call me ever again," Bisa Kdei said.

Bisa Kdei said he thought that after all these years of releasing hit songs, he would have received a weighty offer from GHAMRO. However, that was not the case.

"At that time, my hit songs were a lot. Mansa and Brother Brother were very powerful. They were everywhere. So I even thought that when the money drops, it would be something to write home about."

Bisa Kdei speaks on GHAMRO and royalties.

Reactions to the video

Some Ghanaians were concerned about whether Ghanaian musicians paid their dues to GHAMRO and demanded huge royal fees.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding what Bisa Kdei had to say about the royalties system in Ghana in the Angel FM interview:

@OfficialBigkay said:

"The real question is; How many of our artists actually pay their monthly dues to GHAMRO? They don’t contribute but still expect to receive high payments. This is problematic bro."

@1baako said:

"He was expecting 50 thousand or what? They need to start from somewhere 🤷🏿‍♂️."

@thepowderguy1 said:

"Just imagine they chop the money see what them wan give am 😂😂😂😭"

@menp3_ruf said:

"oh but the GHAMRO people fuu waa,500cedis ? my breakfast money be that. So as them offer him this money,them say what make he take do?

@manuelphrimpz said:

"So are we sure that Ghana has the necessary documents to qualify as a country??😂😂😂 cos 500gh??? Na one hour studio session koraa y3 sen?😂"

@rache16348 said:

"That association is a joke and not to be taken seriously by any Artiste"

