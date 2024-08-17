Celebrated musician Sista Afia's mother, Perpetual Duncan Williams, impressed many Ghanaians with her rapping talent

inside a home-built studio at her US residence, Madame Duncan-Williams grabbed the microphone and began rapping smoothly

The video left many people in awe as they shared positive reviews on the video in the comment section

Musician Sista Afia and her American-based Ghanaian mother, Perpetual Duncan Williams, left many people in awe with her musical prowess.

Sista Afia's mother records a song

Sista Afia visited her mother in the United States of America, and while there, her mother made a proposal to her to record a new song.

In the video, the Industry Machine hitmaker said that her mother would record a new song, and she hyped her up by saying that she would do so well with the beat.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Sista Afia talked about the hilarious side of her mother in the caption.

"Mama G on the mic yall @perpetual.duncanwilliams. My mum is hilarious 😆😂😂. "

The multiple award-winning musician talked about music running in the family and expressed her awe of her mother's talent.

"The apple didn’t fall far from the tree at all!!"

Video of Sista Afia's mother rapping.

Reactions to Sista Afia's mother's video

Singer Mzbel, rapper Dr Cryme, actor Kobi Rana, and many Ghanaians thronged the comment section to express their admiration for Madam Duncan Williams's rapping skills.

Below are the feedback from Ghanaians on the video:

yesghanaonline said:

"She created her own beat on the beat 😂😂😂 Aww bless her ❤️"

mzbeldaily said:

"My kind of woman 😂❤️"

kobirana said:

"I demand this banger on Spotify"

drcryme said:

"Aww She's A VIBE 💞⭐😃✌🏾✨"

willisbeatz said:

"Send location make i come thru 😎😁"

krissy_360 said:

"Ogidi Brown's mum should collaborate with her,, 😂😂😂😂"

