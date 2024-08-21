TikToker Hajia Bintu has been spotted in a video having a session with her makeup artist

The video showed the socialite's before and after makeup look on Instagram

After seeing the difference, many people have rated her natural look over the makeup version

TikTok influencer Hajia Bintu, known in private life as Naomi Asiamah, has once again become a topic for discussion

This time, Bintu is being discussed over her natural beauty and why observers think she should be avoiding doing makeup.

The conversation follows a video that shows the curvy TikTok star's looks before and after a makeup session.

Rocking dyed short hair, Bintu, who is the subject of Shatta Wale's Hajia Bintu song, looked okay even before the makeup artist started applying things to her. After the applications, her face looked polished and full of smiles.

Fans think Hajia Bintu looks better without makeup

While Bintu, a gym enthusiast, and the makeup artist seemed satisfied with the session's results, many disagreed and marked the makeup down. For many people, Bintu looked more beautiful when she had no makeup on.

dreamtacciwa said:

“I like your natural face”

skillions_shaker said:

“Ah ɛdeɛn ni?”

coco_brown_model said:

“You’re very pretty without makeup❤️❤️......that makeup saf what you Menes dey get from it...ano Know why I no dey like....ebi only me or some people dey part 😂😂❤️”

paakwesiabotar said:

“She looks more beautiful without makeup”

taadi_onlineschoolbagsshop said:

“I did like her more without the makeup, though if she was mine🥰, but since she ain’t it’s cool 😂”

nana_kwame_koduah said:

“What is this..this make up made her look the witch in Kumawood movie😂😂asem ben koraah niei”

Another Hajia Bintu no-makeup video trends

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Hajia Bintu had flaunted her no-makeup look alongside her appearance with makeup on, showing that she could pull off both.

The first part of the video showed the curvaceous socialite in her raw state, showing the beauty of her elegant black skin.

In the comments section, social media users picked the look they liked best, with some preferring her natural and others with makeup.

