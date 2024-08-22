Don Little, in a video, flaunted an ongoing building construction and thanked God

The video showed the proud actor with a broad smile on his face, recording the beautiful edifice which was yet to be completed

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were happy to see the actor doing well for himself and congratulated him

Ghanaian actor Don Little has shared a video on TikTok showing an ongoing building project, which he proudly displayed with a broad smile. The video, which has garnered attention online, showed the popular actor recording the progress of the construction.

Don Little flaunts a new building project, thank God, in the video. Photo source: 1donlittle

Source: Instagram

The building, although not yet completed, appears to be a significant personal milestone for Don Little.

The video showed the structure in its current state, with walls up and completely roofed but with windows still to be added. Don Little expressed his gratitude and faith in God in the caption of the video, attributing the success of the project to divine intervention. He wrote:

"If God say yes,no body can say no"

The video has sparked positive reactions from Ghanaians, who took to the comments section to congratulate the actor. Many fans expressed their happiness at seeing Don Little doing well and wished him continued success.

Don Little's project impresses Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

@evando 68 said:

"May God continue to bless you with your good heart ♥"

Issah Alhassan wrote:

"wow very nice wo 3ye guy paaa no size Gyiwo2 God bless you little"

Tiles Ahenfie said:

"may we all be great. ...we are having December party there"

1Don@GH wrote:

"I know Don Little's house..... it's located at Kasoa millennium city off Pentecost convention centre"

Diana commented:

"you see God? ha is a wonderful papa glory be to GOD"

Nhyiraba Kojo flaunts house

Don Little's project is impressive, but Nhyiraba Kojo took real estate to a whole new level with his home. YEN.com.gh earlier published that the musician flaunted his massive mansion as he made in a video that went viral on social media.

The grand edifice featured a big compound and a fleet of luxury vehicles. The interior of the building was equally impressive. It had luxurious lightening, beautiful furniture and decor.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh