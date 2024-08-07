Nhyiraba Kojo, in a video he shared on TikTok, flaunted his massive mansion as he made his way home after a trip

The video showed the musician's massive compound with a couple of vehicles parked in it, to the amazement of Ghanaians

The musician showed the interior of the mansion as well, which was well-lit with luxurious lightening and featured beautiful furniture and decor

Ghanaian musician Nhyiraba Kojo has taken to TikTok to share a video that left fans in awe. The video showed the musician's grand mansion, giving Ghanaians a glimpse into the luxurious lifestyle. As Nhyiraba Kojo made his way home after a trip, he treated fans to a tour of his impressive property.

The video showed the musician's expansive compound. Multiple luxury vehicles were parked in the driveway. The compound was well decorated with greenery and beautifully tiled floors.

The interior of the mansion was decorated with designed lighting, giving the place a sense of elegance and comfort. The room also had luxurious furniture and decor, which made it aesthetically pleasing.

Many Ghanaians flocked to the comments section, expressing their admiration and amazement. The video went viral on TikTok, with folks expressing curiosity about how Nhyiraba Kojo was able to amass such a level of wealth.

Nyhiraba Kojo's mansion impresses many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

King commented:

"the furnishing part kraa is another money oo ei😂"

Sunny wrote:

"Nhyiraba is the real meaning of luxury,real guy man,Wo y3 preman ni wati"

Serwaa Apaafo Brakatu said:

"the moet alone can pay 4months of my rent..Boss some of us needs help oo..as ur cleaner kraaa I'll take..chaiii"

Amponsah Rapheal commented:

"Abu trica be senior but nhyiraba kwadwo be the Goat of all time what a house eeeii God bless me with dis kind of house if not dis koraa give me Abu"

Nhyiraba Kojo's night club

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, Nhyiraba Kojo, who has built nightclubs in Accra and Takoradi, announced in 2023 that he was building one in Cape Coast, Central Region.

Nhyiraba Kojo had said the building, which was almost completed at the time, was on a two-plot of land near OLA in the capital town of the Central Region.

He mentioned that he was expecting to finish and furnish the building by the end of August 2023.

