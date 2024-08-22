KiDi, in a trending video, was spotted with a female fan at the Kotoka International Airport

The fan lavished praise on the Lynx Entertainment signee as he was preparing for his flight to Kumasi

KiDi will be performing with a host of top Ghanaian musicians at a private event in Kumasi

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, had an exciting encounter with a big fan in Accra.

KiDi encounters his biggest fan

In a social media video shared by blogger GhKwaku on his Instagram page, KiDi was preparing for a flight to Kumasi at the Kotoka International Airport before a female fan approached him.

The female fan, who beamed with a smile, expressed her admiration for the singer during the encounter. She hailed him for being an inspirational figure in the music industry.

She also praised KiDi's attitude towards his fans, describing him as down-to-earth and humble. The singer, who was touched and excited to hear the nice compliments from the fan, proceeded to take some photos with her before he boarded his flight to Kumasi.

The Lomo Lomo hitmaker is expected to perform at the second edition of the Exclusive All Black Party at the Ridge Condos at the Leslie Opoku Ware Drive in Kumasi on Friday, August 23, 2024.

The 3-day event will also see music performances from Stonebwoy, Medikal and Gyakie.

Below is the video of KiDi and the female fan:

Reactions to KiDi and the fan's video

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users regarding KiDi's encounter with a female fan at the Kotoka International Airport.

@furniturefie commented:

"You just met someone at the airport and you’ve concluded he’s humble and down to earth 🙄 this year no fan fooling 🥸."

@ghconscious1 commented:

"If she didn’t have an accent , like you go post ? Just asking😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@prynxpolly commented:

"Kidi is wearing almost 4k New Balance sneakers."

@bredarascot commented:

"Safe travels 🧳🧳🧳."

@kmiller345 commented:

"This is great to see. I love his music and would like to meet him one day."

