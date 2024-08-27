Shatta Wale Complains About Stonebwoy To The Recording Academy: "You're A Puppet"
- The Recording Academy's hiplife eulogy as the genre marks its 30th anniversary has refueled Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale's rivalry
- Shatta Wale has launched what he describes as a campaign to expose Stonebwoy's ills after the latter's unpopular remarks about Grammy's hiplife eulogy
- His posts come after Stonebwoy's recent interview defending his claims about the Recording Acaedmy's hiplife eulogy
Shatta Wale has launched a campaign to rubbish Stonebwoy's claims that the Grammy's hiplife eulogy published on August 19 was inaccurate.
Stonebwoy argued that the article was "interestingly missing his name" as a contributor to the Ghanaian genre.
He later rehashed his stance after questioning the inclusion of younger artistes like Black Sherif and King Paluta in Grammy's list of Ghanaian artistes essential to the hiplife genre.
Shatta Wale pounces on Stonebwoy
Shatta Wale has responded to Stonebwoy's defence after his unpopular remarks about the Recording Academy's hiplife eulogy.
On August 27, he shared a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, sharing several complaints about Stonebwoy to the Recording Academy.
In one post, Shatta Wale called Stonebwoy a gangster with a senseless lifestyle. In another, Shatta Wale referenced his gun-drawing incident at the Ghana Music Awards in 2019.
Shatta Wale also questioned Stonebwoy's hunt for a Grammy award, saying,
"The Ghanaian artiste who has come closest to winning a Grammy is Rocky Dawuni. @RecordingAcad. Stonebwoy just needs a Grammy award to rub it on his predecessors faces ..He doesn't respect his elders 😜😂😂"
Fans react to Shatta Wale's rants
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's complaints about Stonebwoy.
@PossiGe63908756 said:
"I dnt blame him..all thanks belong to Gh media they keep on funfooling him so he thinks he is so big den his elders 👽"
@yardboss4lyf wrote:
"Ebi you go take Grammy NEXT!!"
@AjWilhelmina remarked:
"Is this Hate or it’s just entertainment because it looks like you want to report ur fellow student to the headmaster(Grammy )so you become the favorite one"
Shatta Wale reclaims his hiplife glory
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had weighed in on the frenzy surrounding the Recording Academy's eulogy to Ghana's hiplife genre.
Shatta Wale, who was mentioned in the Grammy article, shared photos of classic hiplife cassettes featuring his old hits, suggesting that his contributions to the genre were undeniable.
