Popular Ghanaian musician Beeztrap was spotted buying bofrot, a popular Ghanaian doughnut, by the roadside, surprising many due to his celebrity status.

The incident was captured on video by an individual who noticed the musician making the purchase while seated in their vehicle.

Ghanaian musician Beeztrap buys food by the roadside in a trending video. Photo source: beeztrapkotm

The video was shared on TikTok, where it quickly went viral.

Fans were impressed by Beeztrap's simple and down-to-earth behaviour. Despite his fame, the musician freely purchased food from across the street.

Beeztrap, who is a prominent member of the Asakaa music group, has become a household name, releasing songs like Fly Girl and Yesu.

The footage has sparked reactions, with people praising Beeztrap for staying grounded. This is not the first time a celebrity enjoying the simple pleasures of life has impressed Ghanaians.

Despite's son, Saahene Osei went viral after drinking coconut.

Beeztrap sets tongues wagging

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Bucks Chasēr🇬🇭🇧🇯 said:

"It’s Normal ,so u ppl want him to eat gold and diamonds because he’s famous?"

Kofi🇬🇭 commented:

"The woman no know say superstar be that😂"

Coolers King said:

"Buying food outside like a normal Ghanaian 😁😁"

R Jay Z✅ wrote:

"Masa,the guy humble, he's not like those arrogant artists"

Foreign Raster said:

"So Yesu for not buy food for outside… 😏"

Gye_nyame reacted:

"Maybe you guys don’t know tema that’s why,do you know how mugeez use to buy food outside"

Lil Win buys food by roadside

Beeztrap is not the only Kumasi-based celebrity who loves roadside food, after a video went viral online.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kumawood actor Lil Win was seen buying food at a roadside joint.

Many Ghanaians reacted in confusion when they saw him buying food there instead of a restaurant.

