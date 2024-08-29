Mathilda Akatugba of Talented Kidz fame looked all grown up as she made an appearance on a podcast

The young lady reminisced over her experience on the show being alongside child stars such as rapper Tutulapato

Footage of the podcast was shared on TikTok, and many Ghanaians were stunned to see her grow up into a tall, beautiful lady

Ghanaian musician Mathilda Akatugba, who featured on TV3's Talented Kidz, appeared on the Stay By Plan podcast, showing her stunning transformation from her childhood days.

The podcast episode featured Mathilda reflecting on her time as a contestant on the show, where she competed alongside other young talents like rapper Tutulapato.

She reminisced about her experience on Talented Kidz, noting that she reached the sixth week before being eliminated, but she stated that leaving the competition early did not affect her negatively. The young lady has grown, now a tall and elegant young woman.

Footage from the podcast was shared on TikTok, where many Ghanaians expressed their astonishment at her transformation. The comments highlighted how she has matured into a beautiful young adult.

Talented Kidz star sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

E_tor_nam3 said:

"or because ano get money that be why ano dey grow...ano dey chop better food err... see as I just dey"

Eddie Kay wrote:

"I was at the university. How’s she this old 😭 I’m growing backwards"

τεωΫ commented:

"did she use football age on the show"

Miss Barbie said:

"It’s like some of us are not growing ooo😂😂"

Su❤️gar commented:

"Oh really?? Mathilda went to talented kids ???🤭"

Lourdes reacted:

"She looks soo grown eii asem oo😭 how am I growing"

Tutulapato all grown up in video

Mathilda is not the only one growing up fast. Tutulapato, in a video that went viral, looked all grown up.

YEN.com.gh reported that the video showed the rapper smiling as he listened to one of his old raps.

Many Ghanaians expressed surprise at how much he had grown since his Talented Kidz days in the comments section of the video.

