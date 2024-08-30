Sarkodie's Kids Titi And Michael Look Grown In Adorable Video
- Sarkodie's kids Titi and Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr, in a video, looked all grown up, appearing to have added in height
- The rapper's first daughter Titi especially looked to have changed drastically in appearance, sparking reactions from social media users
- Commenting on the young girl's growth, many Ghanaians marvelled at how quickly she was advancing in height and looks
Popular Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie's children, Titi and Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr, have become topics of discussion online after surfacing in a viral video.
The video, which shows the two spending time with their mother, Tracy Owusu Addo, showed that both children have grown significantly, sparking reactions from social media users.
Titi, the rapper's first daughter, has especially caught the attention of many. In the video, she appeared much taller, and her appearance has noticeably changed. Fans were quick to point out how much she has grown since her last public appearance, with many expressing surprise at her rapid development.
Michael, the younger of the two, also appeared to have grown taller. The video has led to comments about how quickly both children are maturing. Some folks praised Sarkodie and Tracy for nurturing the two adorable kids.
Sarkodie's kids set tongues wagging
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
user5228780172935 said:
"May God Bless Sark and his family fine boy"
Ember Dhat Guy commented:
"Titi is growing ooo waoo God bless the family for me. I see u Michael Junior"
Lisa❤️🇬🇭 said:
"Sark Junior is mi crush ❤️🥺This boy is soo cute"
mimi191929 commented:
"All those saying Titi has changed, Titi ahuofe so ati no nyinaaaa y3 mmoaaa"
Hiz Excellency Qwame said:
"Titi ahuof3 so ate anaa m'ani so ahhh"
Talented Kidz star grows big and tall
Sarkodie's kids are not the only ones surprising Ghanaians with their growth. Mathilda Akatugba, popular for her time on Talented Kidz fame, looked all grown up in a viral video.
YEN.com.gh published that the young lady was on the popular show with other child prodigies like rapper Tutulapato.
