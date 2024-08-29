Ellen Kyei White, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, looked elegant in a blue outfit as she danced

Veteran Kumawood actress Ellen Kyei White has captured the attention of her fans after sharing a video on TikTok. In the video, she could be seen dressed in an elegant blue outfit, smiling and dancing while seated, with music playing in the background.

The video sparked reactions from her followers, who praised her appearance and the way she has aged gracefully over the years. Many Ghanaians expressed their admiration in the comments, noting her timeless elegance and how well time has treated her.

Ellen Kyei White has been acting for years, and many lovers of Kumawood films shared fond memories of her and the popular films she featured in back in the day.

Ellen Kyei White wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

KERMISHPARKER said:

"Gh most beautiful I swear I always says this forget obiaa dey ur back"

KINGKOBBY wrote:

"I really admire you…. I need an opportunity to meet you one day"

Efya Serwaa67 said:

"Another beautiful ghanaian actress"

Charles wrote:

"oh my God.dear come ur husband l have been looking for you since 10 years ago"

Abdullai suleman commented:

"awww my sister your so beautiful i don't want you to die i pray to almaity Allah that you live long"

mk print media.123 said:

"since my childhood i have admire this lady saaa(I wish to get opportunity to meet her in person )"

Talented Kidz star all grown up

Ellen Kyei White is not the only one looking gorgeous after all these years. Talented Kidz Mathilda Akatugba looked tall and beautiful to the elation of many.

YEN.com.gh reported that the young musician shared memories of her time on the talent show and how she got kicked out.

Many Ghanaians were stunned to see her as a grown lady and praised her beauty.

