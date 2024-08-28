Former priestess Nana Agradaa got online reactions when she knelt before the former chairman of the Pentecostal Church of Ghana, Apostle Opoku Onyinah

The video was captured at the National Peace Council meeting with the pastors and prophets to discuss peaceful elections in the December 2024 polls

The video left many people in awe as they wondered what informed the decision of Nana Agradaa to kneel for prayers

Heaven Way Chapel overseer Nana Agradaa humbly knelt before the former chairman of the Pentecostal Church of Ghana, Apostle Opoku Onyinah, to receive prayers.

Nana Agradaa humbly kneels before Apostle Opoku Onyinah to receive prayers. Image Credit: @evang_mama_pat

Nana Agradaa receives prayers

Nana Agradaa shared a video on her Instagram page from her meeting powerful men of God at the meeting for all pastors and prophets organised by the National Peace Council of Ghana.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the influence of various prophets and pastors in ensuring that Ghana experiences a peaceful election in the December 2024 polls.

In the video, when the former priestess saw Apostle Onyinah, they exchanged pleasantries before she went on her knees to request prayers.

Mr Onyinah placed his right hand on the head of Agradaa, who then raised her hand and closed her eyes to receive the powerful prayers bestowed on her.

For her look to the event, she wore a white and gold peplum blazer with a long skirt that accentuated her fine curves. She wore her signature heavy makeup and a frontal lace wig with the edges perfectly curled and laid.

Video of Agradaa receiving prayers.

Reactions to the video Agradaa receiving prayers

Many people in the comment section opined that Nana Agradaa was showing off her humility after meeting powerful men of God at the event.

Others also gave her the nickname Agradaafi as they laughed at the situation they saw in the video.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

hairsoft_gh said:

"Agradaafi😂😂😂😂😂😂😂much love 💗 I don’t know why I always become extremely happy when I see you 😂😂"

samiraabdulai02 said:

"Agrasco doing 😍😍😍kaiiish that my husband talking😂😂😂"

aduabamoore said:

"Mama de mama😂Me feeli wo papa💜"

roselynkoranteng said:

"Dis is beautiful to watch"

redeemed_oyo said:

"Receive ooo receive deliverance kese3 paaaa"

Another video of Agradaa receiving prayers.

Agradaa's husband blasts Counselor Lutterodt

YEN.com.gh reported that Counselor Lutterodt, during an interview, took a swipe at Nana Agradaa, aka Mama Pat, and her husband, Angel Asiamah.

In the video, the renowned Ghanaian counsellor questioned the evangelist's transition from idol worship to a Christian ministry. Counsellor Lutterodt's words did not sit well with Mr Asiamah, leading to a spitfire response.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

