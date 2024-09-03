Sandra Ankobiah Dishes Out Brutal Reply After Getting Questioned By Curious Fan
- Sandra Ankobiah had a brutal reply after a curious fan asked a question regarding her recent trip from Ghana to Monaco
- The lawyer shared a video compilation from her trip on Instagram, showing her enjoying her plush lifestyle
- The fan questioned Sandra about who she was on the trip with and recognised the question as a mischievous one; she replied accordingly
Popular Ghanaian lawyer and media personality Sandra Ankobiah shared glimpses of her lavish trip from Ghana to Monaco on Instagram, giving her followers a peek into her plush lifestyle. The video compilation showed luxurious food and plane rides.
While most of her followers admired the beautiful moments she shared, one curious fan could not resist asking a question that many saw as mischievous. The fan inquired about who Sandra was on the trip with, a question that seemed to carry more than just innocent curiosity.
Sandra Ankobiah addressed the question in a sarcastic tone, saying she was on the trip with the fan's grandfather. Her reply sparked reactions from social media users, including fellow media personality Nana Aba Anamoah, who was also in the comments section. Nana Aba praised Sandra's reply, appreciating the way she handled the situation.
Sandra Ankobiah's luxury lifestyle draws praise
Aside from the one mischievous fan, the comments section of the lawyer's post was mostly positive as netizens showered her with praise.
ayeh_george said:
"Nice one dear the love is too much for you"
eddie_aduanaba commented:
"The good life, it feels like Houston"
flogzy wrote:
"My Queen 😍😍 Put me in your handbag"
giftyeggy said:
"Aunty sandra pls just take me along so I can be ur hair stylist"
linkspodcast commented:
"Living in Ghana and spending the money in Monaco."
Jackie Appiah goes shopping
Sandra Ankobiah is not the only one living a luxurious lifestyle. Actress Jackie Appiah, in a story published by YEN.com.gh, went on a shopping spree abroad and documented them.
Jackie Appiah set tongues wagging after fans noticed the expensive designer she was wearing.
In the viral photos, the actress looked very happy as she posed with her shopping bags, to the delight of her fans and followers across the globe.
