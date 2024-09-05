Joey B has lamented about the lack of appreciation for albums in Ghana, stating that he was going to release only singles

The musician argued that most Ghanaian music listeners only stream an album for a day or two and neglect it

He added that a lot of time and resources go into making albums, so if it is not bringing in the desired profit, there was no point doing it

Ghanaian musician Joey B has expressed disappointment in the declining appreciation for albums among Ghanaian music fans.

The artiste stated that he would no longer invest his time and resources in producing albums, opting instead to release singles from now on.

Joey B complains about the culture of album-streaming in Ghana in a video. Photo source: Joey B

According to Joey B, many Ghanaian listeners fail to give albums the attention they deserve. He pointed out that an album might only receive streams for a day or two after its release before being ignored. He argued that this quick loss of interest makes it difficult for him to maintain the motivation needed to curate an album.

The musician emphasised that this trend affects all artistes, regardless of their popularity or stature in the industry. He said even the biggest stars' albums receive the same treatment.

The rapper, who was visibly displeased, said the lack of interest does not justify the significant time, effort, and financial investment that goes into crafting a full-length album.

Joey B's comment sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

06pencils said:

"Na ɛyɛ force sey we should listen to all the songs. Like we get paid to listen"

OD_AGAIN commented:

"Kwesi Arthurs Albums was slept on, herh Ghana"

Philo_Mhenaa wrote:

"Ghanaians dier your understanding is far o, he never said people don't listen to albums o, he was talking about the longevity, so why are the blockheaded ones referring to Kweku Smoke's album?"

Kweku Smoke's album gets praise

While Joey B laments that fans are not streaming his album, another artiste, Kweku Smoke, is receiving a lot of love for his latest project.

YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie was one of the people in love with Kweku Smoke's new album, Born In Hell.

The rapper took to social media to say something interesting about the album.

