Business magnate, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, commemorated his 60th birthday with a line of activities that included making donations and a lavish party to climax his big day.

As part of the events to celebrate the special occasion on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, he visited his hometown, Wiamoase, in the Ashanti Region, where he made donations.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite gifted his two younger sisters, Maame B and Sister Mary, five-bedroom houses and subsequently donated GHc100,000 to widows and orphans in the community.

The CEO and founder of Despite Group also presented items that include television sets, standing fans, clothes, bags of rice, cooking oil, burners, blenders, among others to the people in the community.

On the same day, he arrived in Accra on Wednesday to climax his momentous day with an opulent party, with family, friends, business associates in attendance.

Prominent personalities in politics, business, media, and movie sector, including Kennedy Agyapong, Ibrahim Mahama, Nana Kwame Bediako, Michael Blackson, Nana Aba Anamoah Yvonne Nelson, Majid Michel, Salma Mumin, Darlyn Bill, Efya, Hajia 4 Real, among others graced the occasion with their presence.

YEN.com.gh has compiled seven videos spotlighting events by the Ghanaian millionaire to mark his birthday.

1. Dr Osei Kwame Despite arrives at Kotoka International Airport as he departs to Kumasi for his Birthday:

2. The CEO of Despite Group of Companies celebrates his birthday in his hometown, Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region:

3. The 60th birthday cake of Dr Osei Kwame Despite:

4. Ghanaian business magnate gifts his two sisters a fully furnished 5 bedroom house apartment each at Wiamoase, as he marks his 60th birthday:

5. Dr Osei Kwame Despite offered donations to the people of his hometown, Wiamoase, in the Ashanti Region on his 60th birthday:

6. Dr. Osei Kwame Despite poses with friends and business associates at his 60th birthday dinner:

7. Actress Salma Mumin and singer Hajia4reall at Dr Osei Kwame Despite's 60th birthday party:

