Guru, in an interview, spoke about the challenges with real estate in Ghana and his love for the business

The musician shared some personal experiences he has had since venturing into real estate and advised the public on some dos and don'ts

The Lapaz Toyota hitmaker, who has put up several homes in the Ashanti Region, mentioned that the business was a dangerous one

Ghanaian musician Guru has spoken about the challenges he has faced since entering the real estate business.

In an interview with Emelia Brobbey, he shared his concerns about the number of fraudulent activities in the industry and offered advice to the public.

Guru highlighted the growing issue of people selling the same land to multiple buyers. He urged potential buyers to do thorough research before making any land purchases to avoid falling victim to these scams. He emphasised the need to verify land ownership with the appropriate authorities before proceeding with land transactions.

The musician also shared a personal story about buying land only to discover later that someone else had started construction on the same property. He described the real estate business as dangerous and warned of the risks involved.

Despite these challenges, the Lapaz Toyota hitmaker has successfully built several homes in the Ashanti Region.

Guru's advice gets people talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Oceanz Enterprise said:

"I swear if u don’t get legit owners u are doomed"

Charles Morgan commented:

"that's facts I know what my boss is going through now oooh hmmm"

Armah_de_surveyor commented:

"Land business is the best..Ashanti region land is most cool..over 3000 acres available"

sylvesterdavidSLY said:

"Beautiful to see him switch business and it really booming wawooo"

Nhyiraba Kojo's mansion

Guru is not the only musician who has turned to the real estate business in recent years. Nhyiraba Kojo is also a big fan of the business.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the musician shared a video showing off his mansion.

The footage showed the expansive piece of land the sprawling building sat on. Nhyiraba Kojo also gave fans a glimpse of the interior of the building.

