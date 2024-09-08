GH Hairdresser Sets Record For The Most Heads Of Hair Locked In 8 Hours, Reactions From Ghanaians
- A Ghanaian hairdresser has officially been recognised by the Guinness World Records after recording The Nost Heads Of Hair Locked In 8 Hours
- The prolific hairdresser locked 27 heads of hair in record time, an achievement she attained on March 6 2024, at Ashongman Estate in Accra, Ghana
- Many Ghanaians have expressed happiness over the achievement, sharing their congratulations in her Instagram comments section
Chelsea-Abigail Owusu Ansah, a hairdresser from Accra, Ghana, set a new Guinness World Record by locking 27 heads of hair in eight hours. The record was achieved on March 6, 2024, at Ashongman Estate in Accra.
Chelsea Owusu Ansah's achievement has sparked excitement and congratulations from Ghanaians on social media, particularly on her Instagram page. Many have shared their admiration and pride in her accomplishment.
On September 8, 2024, Chelsea posted photos of her Guinness World Records plaque on Instagram, marking the official recognition of her record-setting feat.
This accomplishment highlights her skill and dedication to the art of hair locking, a profession she has passionately pursued. The young lady is the owner of Yogas Locks, a hair saloon in Accra.
Ghanaians praise hairdresser
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
gifty.debrah said:
"Wow, we never heard any noise. Congratulations dear"
angela.job14uv wrote:
"Good now we can give credit to her, Congratulations but not the ones still doing cook-na-ton"
alostogaza said:
"You made me proud, forever love you 🥰"
ericaemefa commented:
"Silently and still won 👏👏 congratulations"
ohenebaokodiepapabi1 reacted:
"Ankorɛ hunu na ɛyɛ dede ampa. Congrats dear👏"
godschild_075 commented:
"I didn’t heard of this but Charlie if it’s true then this is the real definition of less noise and show working"
kbharrady said:
"I checked online but it’s someone from India who still has the record"
