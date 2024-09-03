Chelsea-Abigail Owusu Ansah, a talented hairstylist has been confirmed by the GWR as the new record holder for the most heads of hair locked

Abigail braided 27 heads in 8 hours during her lockathon attempt on Wednesday, March 6, 2024

The hairstylist, who is the CEO of Yoga Locks will officially announce her record to Ghanaians on Saturday, September 7, 2024

Chelsea-Abigail told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview what she intends to do next after her GWR success

A Ghanaian hairstylist, Chelseas-Abigail Owusu Ansah has brought honour to herself and the beauty industry in Ghana by setting a new world record.

This comes after Chelsea-Abigail was confirmed by the Guinness World Record (GWR) as the new record holder for the most heads of hair locked.

Chelsea-Abigail Owusu Ansah, a Ghanaian hairstylist breaks GWR's lockathon world record. Photo credit: Chelsea-Abigail Owusu Ansah.

The Ghanaian hairstylist, who specialises in dreadlocks, braided 27 heads in eight hours to set a new GWR lockathon record.

YEN.com.gh's checks on the GWR official website indicated that Chelsea-Abigail Owusu Ansah has indeed broken the record.

The Ghanaian hairstylist embarked on her lockathon attempt on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, standing on her feet for seven hours, 51 minutes and six seconds to lock 27 heads.

Chelsea-Abigail, the CEO of Yoga Locks, stated in a Facebook post that she will officially announce her GWR record to the Ghanaian public at the Blue Kiosk at Ashongman Estate in Accra on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

Chelsea Abigail's motivation and next step

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the hairstylist, who learnt her trade at the Mikesh Hair Skills Training Academy, said she embarked on the lockathon to change the negative perception about people with dreadlocks in Ghana.

"Our natural hair is the crown of our glory. Having locs doesn’t mean you can’t work in the corporate world. Having locs doesn’t conclude your identity being a bad person and having locs means being pure at heart. Basically I wanted to have a bigger platform to be able to educate my people about locs, natural hair and its benefits," she stated.

Having been confirmed as the new GWR record holder for the most heads of hair locked in eight hours, Chelsea-Abigail Owusu Ansah said she wants to embark on a locs training programme for the youth across the country.

"So I want to offer training in locs, braiding of locs extensions, natural hair styling etc . The training won’t only be in Accra but all over the country. I would love the government to be a part of the project because I believe some won’t be able to afford the training materials and I can’t do all that alone. It will create jobs for lots of youth in the rural area," she told YEN.com.gh.

