Media personality Anita Akuffo got many people talking when she mentioned her red flags about men in an interview with TV3's 3Xtra

In the video, she said that men who are still friends with their exes were what she considered a red flag

The video got many people sharing diverse opinions in the comment section, while others talked about her beauty

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Seasoned media personality Anita Akuffo opened up about things she considered red flags regarding men.

Anita Akuffo talks about her red flags. Image Credit: @ann_ita1

Source: Instagram

Anita Akuffo's red flags

In an exclusive interview with TV3's 3Xtra, Anita Akuffo was asked whether she would consider dating a man who was friends with all his exes.

Reacting to the question in the video, she shouted, "Run, run", and said that such men are considered red flags.

"You do not have to ask me that. It is so red," she said while waving a red flag in the air.

In the video, the media personality even requested for a bigger red flag to wave or even more red flags to express her dissatisfaction.

"A man who is friends with his exes? This (the red flag she waved) multiplied by 1000 that is the kind of flag he is."

In the caption of the Instagram post, Anita Akuffo said that despite wearing a red-themed look, she was only attracted to green flags.

"I’m wearing red but I’m a walking green flag😊🏃‍♀️."

Video of Anita Akuffo's red flags.

Reactions to Anita Akuffo's video

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the video of Anita Akuffo talking about red flags:

sophies_makeovers said:

"Can we get 100 yards of PLAIN RED material?"

iamchrislarry said:

"U can only be friends or cool with ur exes if only u are really mature minded or u aren't too emotional being.....NB: my two cents 🙏"

michelle_ghandour said:

"Can the flag be redder than this 😂😂😍"

mr._shine_richy said:

"It's a red flag until she's the one being friends with her ex."

j0ey_gh said:

"I think whoever thinks this is a red flag is actually the red flag. If you know how to regulate your emotions and set boundaries, there is nothing wrong with that."

Man shares nine red flags

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man, in a video, advised women on the nine red flags they should look out for in men.

In the viral video, the man said women should avoid men with the nine behaviours he mentioned.

Many social media users who saw the video shared their views in the comment sections, generating a debate.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh