Popular Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has made a public statement on Instagram, noting that he has given up on his long-standing battle with mental health issues.

The comedian has been in and out of psychiatric care over the years amidst his custody battle with his former partner, Vanessa Nicole.

In his post, Funny Face advised young people to learn from his experiences, cautioning them against chasing curvy women and associating with what he described as 'evil friends.' He wrote:

"Now de3r the fight against mental health .. " APASCA !! Koraaa! N.B + THIS IS AN " ACT " IS CALLED " DEPRESSION " ... CHILDREN ALL OVER THE WORLD 🌍 use my life as a living testimony and never make the mistakes I made in life .. STAY AWAY FROM WOMEN WITH BIG BORTORssssss and EVIL FRIENDS LIKE GENESIS .. other Dan you will be like me .. you can't sleep ... You can't get ur life back together... You move 10 steps forward .. den you come back 100 steps .. OH YAW BOATENG !! Hmmmm .. IT IS WELL ❤️‍🩹.... Stillllllll TO GOD BE THE GLORY"

He expressed that his progress in maintaining his mental health has regressed significantly, indicating that his fight to regain control of his life had taken a downward turn.

The comedian has previously opened up about his struggles with depression, but this latest disclosure suggests that his struggles have become more difficult.

Funny Face and Asamoah Gyan

Despite battling with mental health issues, Funny Face has had a few positive moments in recent times. YEN.com.gh reported that the comedian was present at Asamoah Gyan Gyan's birthday party

The two friends performed a song they recorded years ago and had guests present singing along to the tune.

Many people were excited to see Funny Face in high spirits, pointing out that such activities were good for him.

