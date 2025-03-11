Actress and socialite Efia Odo displayed fire dance moves when she attended Nana Agradaa's church to fellowship with them and to apologise to her

In a video trending on social media, the former priestess composed a song for her as she danced energetically in front of the congregation

The video got many social media users laughing, while others admired her humble side as she knelt to render her apology to Agradaa for comments she made about her on a podcast

Actress and socialite Efia Odo attended the Sunday, March 9, 2025, service of Nana Agradaa's church, Heaven Way Church in Weija, to apologise to her for remarks she made about her on the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast.

Efia Odo dances while Nana Agradaa sings for her. Image Credit: @efia_odo and @evang_mama_pat

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo dances hard at Nana Agradaa's church

In a video that surfaced on social media, before Efia Odo could render her apology, she displayed fire dance moves as Nana Agradaa welcomed her warmly into her church to fellowship with them for the first time.

In the video, the former priestess spoke about the actress's beauty, saying she was very beautiful. She composed a song for her saying,

"Efia Odo, Efia Odo, you are very beautiful."

While holding Efia Odo's hand and swinging it back and forth, she began singing another song amid the playing of music instrumentals as the socialite danced hard.

After the praise and worship session, Agradaa inquired into the purpose of Efia Odo's visit to her church, to which she responded by saying to apologise for calling her a witchdoctor during one of the episodes of the podcast, Rants Bants and Confessions, which she cohosts with influencers Ama Burland and Gisela Amponsah.

Reactions to Efia Odo and Agradaa's video

Efia Odo's humility caught the attention of many people in the comment section. People applauded her for putting her pride aside and apologising to Agradaa aka Evangelist Mama Pat.

The video also got many people laughing hard in the comment section as people spoke about Efia Odo's dance moves.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video of Efia Odo attending Nana Agradaa's church:

awuramafosuah said:

"Afia Odo nso y3 another oo😂😂😂😂."

Naa_Ayeley🇬🇭 said:

"All jokes aside, Efia Odo is so humble."

Abena~Adoma💕🩶 said:

"Afia Odo will come and use the sound😂😂."

KINGIN 👑 said:

"Efia Odo looks soo good 😍😍ugh she’s fine ash 😭."

efiaodo said:

"I love you sooo much Mama Pat, can’t wait to have you on Rants Bants and confessions."

E🌼L❤️L🥺A🥰 said:

"Efia odo be funfooler oo😂😂😂😭❤️."

Hadassah said:

"Does Agraada hire the members or they are real?? 😂😂😂"

Efia Odo rocks outfits. Image Credit: @efia_odo

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo claps back at troll

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Efia Odo delivered an epic response to a troll who tagged her in a post featuring rapper Kwesi Arthur's wife supporting him at a concert.

In her reply, Efia Odo acknowledged watching the video and described it as beautiful.

Her classy response earned admiration from many social media users, who praised her composure in the comments section.

