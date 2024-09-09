Global site navigation

Shatta Wale Gifts AMG Deuces GH₵20K For His Birthday: "Too Much Money"
Shatta Wale Gifts AMG Deuces GH₵20K For His Birthday: "Too Much Money"

by  Kofi Owusu 2 min read
  • Shatta Wale, in a trending video, gifted social media influencer AMG Deuces GH₵20K for his recent birthday
  • The dancehall artist made the kind gesture during a night out with rapper Medikal and some members of his team
  • Shatta Wale's kind gesture towards AMG Deuces has earned him plaudits from his legions of fans on social media

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has made the headlines after a video of him gifting social media influencer AMG Deuces a huge amount of money surfaced online.

Shatta Wale gifts social media influencer AMG Deuces GH₵20K as a birthday gift. Photo source: @shattawalenima @amgdeuces_ironboy
Shatta Wale gifts AMG Deuces money

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, AMG Deuces was spotted hanging out with rapper Medikal and their team members in the parking lot of a shopping centre in Accra.

Shatta Wale approached the group, taking a bundle of GH₵200 notes amounting to GH₵20K from his pocket and giving it to AMG Deuces as a birthday gift.

Surprised and overjoyed by the SM Boss' kind gesture, the social media influencer praised him and expressed his gratitude for the monetary birthday gift.

Over the years, the dancehall artist has earned praise from scores of Ghanaians for his philanthropic activities.

Shatta Wale recently gifted content creator and comedian Made In Ghana his diamond necklace and bundles of money during a public encounter.

Watch the video below:

Fans hail Shatta Wale for his gesture

Shatta Wale's birthday cash gift to AMG Deuces triggered reactions on social media. The dancehall artiste earned praise from fans for his kind gesture.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

SNITCH BORDOH commented:

"God bless my Godfather Shatta Wale❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Abiboyy commented:

"Shatta Wale show love ❤️anytime 🤩."

Prince Yeboah commented:

"God bless you Wale money will still come on your way 🙏🔥🔥🔥."

user 4Teen DE Blacqlinking commented:

"The King of people's heart Shatta wale u are caring and sizeless."

felixadzah commented:

"If it comes to giving out money to fans, Shatta Wale is the best. You can't take that from him. Much love bro🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Deeper Than Blood commented:

"Haters go talk say na settings when he dey throw money to the streets what’s that one called? 🤔."

Shatta Wale blasts Stonebwoy over fan comparisons

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale slammed Stonebwoy following recent comparisons from fans on social media.

The dancehall artist said that his rival's attitude had been negatively affected by his fame, leading to tension between them.

Shatta Wale also claimed that Stonebwoy was convinced he was the better artist even though he started his career later.

