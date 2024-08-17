Dancehall musician Shatta Wale went viral when videos of him gifting comedian Made In Ghana money and one of his diamond necklaces

Shatta Wale referred to the comedian as his son as they displayed incredible chemistry in the video that was recorded by the roadside

While others talked about the dancehall musician's generosity, others called him out for not supporting his mother financially

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale caught the attention of many social media users when he gifted his diamond necklace and bundles of money to comedian Made In Ghana.

The adorable moment between Shatta Wale and Made In Ghana. Image Credit: @shattawalenima and @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale gifts Made In Ghana

Shatta Wale and Made In Ghana were spotted at the roadside. They displayed incredible chemistry, and the dancehall musician referred to the budding comedian as his son.

The Blessings hitmaker gifted Made In Ghana one of the diamond necklaces he was wearing. He took it off his neck and placed it around the neck of the talented comedian.

Shatta Wale then gifted Made In Ghana bundles of money, which excited him, and he was seen thanking the dancehall musician in the heartwarming video.

Reacting to Shatta Wale's carousel post on Instagram, Made In Ghana talked about how much he loved the dancehall musician. he wrote,

"Love you sooooo much daddy❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 1 don"

Carousel post of Shatta Wale and Made In Ghana.

Reactions to the videos

Many people in the comment section hailed Shatta Wale for being generous. Others also highlighted issues with his mother as they lashed out at him for not supporting her financially.

Below are the diverse opinions on the video:

shugatiti said:

Meaning daddy doesn’t like some of us

kellylivinglarge said:

"First person I wan see when I enter GHANA❤️ @shattawalenima ❤️"

bensontheactor said:

"Daddy God bless you so much … I love you and big thanks to you .. may the almighty God lift you higher ❤️❤️❤️❤️….."

_kwekujnr__ said:

"Two comedians but one is claiming to be a musician"

oluwabusuyi001 said:

"Shattawalenima lovers give a heart ❤️ is doing really good 🙌👏❤️"

peachnez_ said:

"We don’t want to hear “I’m collecting my money” oo"

oracle1777 said:

"I thought the mother is sick he would have given her this money waii"

Video of Shatta Wale gifting Made in Ghana a diamond necklace.

Anne-Sophie speaks about her love for Shatta Wale

YEN.com.gh reported that Her Excellency Anne-Sophie Avé ended her tenure as former French Ambassador to Ghana in 2022.

The seasoned diplomat recounted her time in Ghana and her love for dancehall musician Shatta Wale's songs. Her profound remarks about the self-styled dancehall king gained significant traction among his fans.

