Retired professional footballer Asamoah Gyan endorsed the song of comedian Funny Face and shared it on his social media pages

Gyan, in jest, called out Funny Face for using his famous phrase 'Back on and on' which has over the years been mispronounced

The post got many people emotional as they hailed Gyan for supporting the embattled comedian looking at his tough past

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan promoted the new song by comedian Funny Face, Ekow Go Dis Way, on his social media page.

Gyan supported Funny Face's song

Asamoah Gyan posted the dance video for Ekow Go Dis Way on his Instagram page and wrote an emotional caption about how proud he was of Funny Face's growth. Gyan said the song was beautiful and could move people to dance.

"Am proud of you bro @therealfunnyface beautiful banging song 🎵 "

The All Regional Games founder shared his feedback on the song, noting that the embattled comedian's verse on the song was stolen. In jest, he hinted about reaching out to his manager, Baffour Gyan, for compensation.

"but stop stealing song .. it’s “DANCE WITH YOUR BACK, ON AND ON. Not backonono. 😂😂. That verse is not urs .. no problem let me call ur manager Baff. @thir.deye333 it’s all love. Ghanaians love you❤️❤️💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿"

Official music video for Ekow Go Dis Way.

Funny Face responded to Gyan's post

Reacting to Gyan's post in the comment section, Funny Face pleaded guilty to using Gyan's famous line in the song and pleaded with Baffour to speak to his little brother, Asamoah.

The comedian then pleaded with Asamoah, who still holds the title as Africa's all-time top goalscorer, not to sue him and that he was recovering from the past.

"#FunnyFans dis one de3r ... Agye Ta ... nminguSe3r aka yen.... or you say me alone ... @thir.deye333 pls talk to ur little junior brother @asamoah_gyan3 pls no sue issue biaaaa ooo .... am just coming back from a lot 😂😂 Agye Ta ! Yawa pai 😂😂🙌🙌👏😢😢😢😢😢😢😢"

Gyan promoting Funny Face's new song.

Reactions to Gyan supporting Funny Face

Many people in the post's comment section hailed Gyan for promoting Funny Face's song on his social media page.

Others also showered God's blessings upon his life for not being part of the lots who shunned Funny Face despite his troubled past with mental health.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

krissy_360 said:

"I love the way u are supporting him. Bless u, man"

naom.iosei said:

"Thanks for not leaving him,when he needed someone 🙌"

prayetietia said:

"I like this 👏👏👏👏"

fit_wit_eddy said:

"I don’t even know, I always say backonono 😂😂😂"

oboadu1 said:

"Awwww God bless you Sir Gyan👏❤️"

nahbaffdotcomm said:

"Ah it’s not backonono? 😂😂😂😂"

afiastargurl said:

"I shocked 😳 self when I heard your baaflo jollof oo😂"

munashjeff said:

"Only on God my dear brother you do allll😍😍😍"

