Funny Face, in a rant, attacked Shatta Wale for not delivering on promises that he made him in the past

The comedian claimed that the musician promised to buy him a car and give him money, among other promises he did not deliver

Funny Face, whose mental health has deteriorated over the past few days, has taken to social media to attack several personalities within the industry

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has publicly attacked musician Shatta Wale for failing to deliver on promises made to him.

Funny Face claims Shatta Wale made him promises and did not deliver. Photo source: shattawalenima,funnyface

In a series of social media posts, Funny Face claimed that Shatta Wale promised to buy him a car and give him money but never followed through.

This outburst comes as Funny Face’s mental health has reportedly worsened in recent days. He has targeted several personalities in the entertainment industry, accusing them of betraying him and failing to support him when he needed help.

The comedian has had a history of mental health struggles, which have been well-documented over the years. His recent attacks have raised concerns among fans about his current well-being. Many are worried that his emotional state has taken a serious turn for the worse.

Funny Face sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Construction_Pioneers said:

"The real wo maametw3 owner is out now😂"

Niel Owusuaa commented:

"please who is provoking funny face , we are in the same hood🥺🥺we can’t sleep"

Adofoasa said:

"Vanessa has really been through alot. sorry dear"

Agyenim_Boateng_ said;

"funny face is getting mad at this point."

Funny Face misses his daughters

Funny Face misses his children, and this has contributed to his mental health challenges.

YEN.com.gh reported that the comedian was in tears as he spoke about issues with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole. He made it clear that he missed his kids.

He showed the room the kids used to stay in. The video sparked concern among netizens regarding his mental health.

