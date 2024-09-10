Actress Nana Ama McBrown and gospel musician Empress Gifty shamed critics when a video of them bonding at the one-week observation of the mother-in-law of business mogul, Dr Osei Kwame Despite

In their conversation, the two Ghanaian celebrities talked about Empress Gifty's new song, Watch Me, and McBrown talking about how the gospel singer ignored her as she was busily doing interviews

Many people called out online critics who alleged that there was a feud between the two celebrities after McBrown moved her cooking show from UTV to TV3, and Empress Gifty started a cooking show at UTV

Actress Nana Ama McBrown and gospel musician Empress Gifty were seen bonding at the one-week celebration of the life of the mother-in-law of business mogul, Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

The ceremony was held on Sunday, September 8, 2024, as guests mourned the passing of the late Mrs Kate Opoku Acheampong, the mother of Despite's wife, Mrs Ewurama Osei.

Nana Ama McBrown and Empress Gifty bond at Despite's mother-in-law's one-week. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown and @empress_gifty

Source: Instagram

Empress Gifty and McBrown bond

In the video, Mrs McBrown Mensah jokingly said that she saw Empress Gifty, waved, blew kisses and shouted "I love you" at the gospel singer, but she did not return the favour because she was busy doing interviews.

Empress Gifty then responded that she did not see McBrown and apologised. They both hugged and laughed about the situation.

Later in the conversation, Empress Gifty told McBrown she had not recorded a promotional video for her newly released song, Watch Me.

The McBrown's Kitchen host replied that she would record the video to prevent the enemies from rejoicing. The U Cook presenter said McBrown should ensure the enemies do not rejoice.

McBrown and Empress Gifty at a funeral.

Reactions about McBrown and Empress Gifty's video

Many people in the comment section talked about online critics who took it upon themselves to create an unknown rift between Empress Gifty and Mrs McBrown Mensah.

This comes after McBrown moved her cooking show, McBrown's Kitchen, from UTV to TV3 after leaving Despite Media. Upon her departure, a new cooking show on UTV, U Cook, was launched, and Empress Gifty was announced as the host.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

N.k said:

"Mcbrown is much concerned about her inner peace so she hardly hold grudges,she’s the most free spirited human I’ve ever seen,sometimes I think she’s an angel on earth❤️"

Yodel.xx🍭 said:

"Obiaaa Boss ne Nana Ama ooo hwɛ .. if God bless you who is onipa 🙏🙏💕"

🦋VEE🦋 said:

"Those of you saying so we’re now third person fo) no nyinaaa lemme ask you oo☹️please who send you? Honam p3 job fo) am asking you oo🤣🤣"

Yodel.xx🍭 said:

"I like it wen MacBrown said “mɛmma atanfo nnya yɛn “… Gifty shud learn from Ama 💕💕💕"

derbyelliots said:

"Even the Osei Kwame, Despite family and Fada Dickson that people were busy patching them and Nana Ama in fight kraaa were the same person who invited her to their program. That should tell these online busybody fighters that there’s nothing like bad energy between these people 😍it’s all love and connecting when they meet 🙌"

Another video of McBrown and Empress Gifty.

McBrown bonds with Kennedy and Fadda

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown and her former UTV bosses, Kennedy Osei and Fadda Dickson, bonded in a video.

The viral video shows them engaged in a hilarious conversation on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at the one-week celebration of the life of the late Mrs Kate Opoku Acheampong, the mother of Despite's wife, Mrs Ewurama Osei.

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the video talked about that moment between the three of them warmed their hearts.

Source: YEN.com.gh