Business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite joined his wife, Mrs Ewurama Osei, in the one-week observation of the life of her mother

Many dignitaries were present, including business mogul Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, actress Nana Ama McBrown, Despite's children, and politician Nana Kwame Bediako, to mention a few

Many Ghanaians talked about the beautiful way the late Mrs Acheampong's one-week was celebrated as they gushed over the plush decor

The one-week observation for Mrs Kate Opoku Acheampong, the late mother-in-law of wealthy Ghanaian business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite, was held on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

Despite's wife, Ewurama Osei, at the one-week observation of the life of her mother, Mrs Kate Opoku Acheampong. Image Credit: @menscook, and @utvghana

Source: Instagram

The one-week celebration of life

In videos, Despite's wife, Mrs Ewurama Osei, was seen dancing the cultural dance for mourners while backed by family and sympathisers.

Despite's children, including Kennedy Osei Esq, Saahene Osei, and Osei Kwame Despite Junior, were at the event.

Many dignitaries attended, including members of the prestigious East Legon Executive Fitness Men's Club, New Force flagbearer Nana Kwame Bediako, Fadda Dickson (General Manager of Despite Media Group), and business mogul and close friend of Despite Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

The ceremony was well done as there was a plush display of various meals by a famous culinary business, Menscook, and a booth where sympathisers would write their message to the bereaved family.

Below are videos from the one-week observation of Mrs Kate Opoku Acheampong:

Despite's wife and family members.

Despite's children at the one-week observation.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Reactions to the videos

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding the one-week celebration of the life of the late Mrs Kate Opoku Acheampong:

queenlinksys4533 said:

"The one week decoration's is my three years pay so imagine the funeral God please help us 🙏🙏🙏🙏"

paul.yaro28 said:

"One week mpo nie saaa eiii"

berlyndagh said:

"So the decoration I saw at the boundary road police station is for a funeral aww woow"

Plush decor at the one-week observation.

Mourners at the one-week observation.

John Dumelo's arrival at the event.

Amoa-Abban mourns mum

YEN.com.gh reported that Rigworld Oil CEO Kofi Amoa-Abban held the one-week observance ceremony for his late mother, Leticia Amoa-Abban, on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Tema.

Many sympathisers and personalities were spotted at the funeral grounds, including businessmen Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Ibrahim Mahama, and actor John Dumelo, among others.

Heartwarming messages to the bereaved family clad the comment section of the videos on social media.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh