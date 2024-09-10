Kwaku Manu, in a video, addressed rumours that he was set to tie the knot with another woman following his ex-wife's recent marriage

The comic actor denied the rumours of being in a new relationship and urged fans on social media to stop peddling falsehoods about him

Kwaku Manu's reaction to the rumours have triggered many reactions from fans who took to the comments section to share their views

Ghanaian comic actor Kwaku Manu has responded to recent rumours that he is romantically involved with another woman following his ex-wife's marriage.

Kwaku Manu addresses new marriage rumours

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the Kumawood movie star stated that he had seen speculations about an alleged involvement with a mystery woman on social media.

Kwaku Manu, whose ex-wife Diane Naa Okailey recently married a white man abroad, denied rumours that he was in a romantic relationship or had secretly married another woman recently.

"I have seen a picture of me and a lady, alleged to be my wife or girlfriend, circulated by people on social media. There is nothing like that. There is no truth in the rumours."

The actor said he had initially planned to ignore the rumours online but decided to address them after receiving many phone calls from his loved ones, who thought they were true. He noted that he has no connection with his alleged romantic partner.

Kwaku Manu also urged fans to stop spreading false information about him to boost their various social media pages.

Reactions to Kwaku Manu's comments

Kwaku Manu's response to his new rumoured relationship triggered many reactions from fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

