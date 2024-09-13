Funny Face, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, disclosed that he pays his videographer GH¢5k and made a complaint about him

The comedian credited the videographer for his recent resurgence, thanks to a trend they started on social media

He complained about Ekow leaving his side during his mental health episode and urged him to please come back

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has disclosed that he pays his videographer, Ekow, GH¢5k for his services.

Funny Face speaks about his videographer Ekow leaving during a mental health crisis. Photo source: therealfunnyface

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the comedian explained that Ekow has played a key role in his recent career resurgence, largely due to social media trends they created together.

However, Funny Face also complained about Ekow leaving him during a difficult time. The comedian is currently going through a mental health episode and has expressed disappointment that Ekow was not by his side.

Funny Face expressed dismay over the turn of events but also acknowledged that Ekow leaving was a valid reaction. He admitted that his behaviour may have created a situation where Ekow needed to prioritise his own safety.

Despite the fallout, Funny Face asked Ekow to come back, signalling his desire to repair their working relationship.

Funny Face sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ffyclothing_ said:

"Ekow couldn’t take it any longer ehh 🤣🤣. It is well funny"

eric_osei_yeboah said:

"@therealfunnyface please you know how Ghanaians love you try everything possible to stay away on social media for now and take care of yourself first"

bashar_earlan wrote:

"Ekow by tomorrow I will to see you recording Funny Abeg ❤️"

yung_tetteh said:

"Most of us grew up watching you on tv, put yourself together & focus on your career 🙏"

Funny Face begs Vanessa

Funny Face's issue has saddened many, particularly after he begged his baby mama Vanessa to take him back.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the comedian explained why he wanted the lady back in his life.

The comedian admitted that he was struggling without Vanessa in his life and made her promises in a bid to convince her.

Source: YEN.com.gh