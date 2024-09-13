Kumawood actress Benedicta Gafah opened up about a health condition she was battling that helps her maintain her fine curves

In an Instagram Live, the actress debunked any rumours about her having gone under the knife to undertake either liposuction or a BBL

She also shared her struggles with her eating disorder and noted that a doctor even suggested she take supplements, which she had refused to take for fear of gaining weight

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has addressed speculation about undergoing liposuction, clarifying that her toned physique is not the result of plastic surgery.

Benedicta Gafah speaks on health condition

Recently, rumours have circulated about Benedicta's slim waist and flat tummy despite her reportedly irregular workout routine.

Some social media users included her among celebrities suspected of body enhancement procedures due to her striking curvy figure, which she frequently showcases on social media.

In response, Benedicta took to her Instagram live and explained that her fine curves were not due to a body enhancement surgery known as a BBL or liposuction but rather a result of an eating disorder.

The Kumawood actress noted that her slim appearance and flat stomach were caused by an eating disorder that significantly reduced her appetite. She added that it was also due to genetics.

Speaking more about her condition, she said she got full after drinking water and could only eat one or two spoonfuls of food at a time.

The former Menzgold ambassador also mentioned that her doctor suggested food supplements to help manage her eating disorder, but she is hesitant to use them for fear of gaining weight.

Additionally, the Kumawood actress said in the video that she is also dealing with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), a long-term condition characterized by uncontrollable, recurring thoughts (obsessions) and repetitive behaviours (compulsions).

