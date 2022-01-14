Ghanaian rapper AMG Medikal has stirred laughter among fans with his latest video on social media

The funny video has Medikal wearing a blue-coloured wig believed to belong to his wife, Fella Makafui

Not only did Medikal dress like a woman but he spoke and acted like one in the video which was shared on his Instagram stories

Award-winning rapper AMG Medikal, born Samuel Adu Frimpong, has got social media users in stitches after sharing a new video.

The hilarious video originally shared on his Instagram stories has Fella Makafui's husband dressed as a woman and acting like one.

In the video which has subsequently been posted on the Instagram page, @sweet_maame_adwoa, Medikal is seen wearing a black top. which could be said to be unisex. He completed a feminine look by adding a blue-coloured wig.

Medikal has been spotted rocking Fella's wig Photo source: @amgmedikal, @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Medikal did not only change his hairstyle to look like a woman but he also acted like one. The rapper mimicked women behaviour in his speech and actions.

"Oh my God, you b*tch*s ain't ready for me. Huh! Huh! Period!," he is heard saying while turning his head and flaunting the hair like women do.

Video stirs laughter

Medikal's antics in the video has led to a lot of laughter among his fans and other social media users who have come across it.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the hilarious reactions below:

packagingandingredients said:

"Gworrrrllllll…..They ain’t ready ."

pretty_wizbella thought the wig fits Medikal:

"Afata no paaaa oo."

daavi_sela asked Fella to come for her wig:

"Ah …@fellamakafui please come for your wig…. we can’t take this."

pretty_wiz was 'weakened':

"Eweak me oo."

khameflat saw similarities between Medikal and Shatta Wale:

"Wos3 wose shatter wale dea 3y3."

gilbert.omarion was wondering if Medikal had taken something:

"Gyama wa hye boka ."

Not long ago, Medikal came on social media to comment on how his style of music has been receiving constant criticism from Ghanaians.

In a Twitter post, he stated that his music can continually be laughed at but Ghanaians should bear in mind that just at the age of 27, he has built seven houses.

Tweeps who saw his post had mixed opinions about the young musician's statement which was deemed boastful by many.

Source: YEN.com.gh