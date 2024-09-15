Kwaku Manu sparked reactions when he flaunted a beautiful white woman in a photo he shared on his Instagram page

This comes after news of the actor's ex-wife Diane Naa Okailey got married to a white man in a ceremony held in the US

Kwaku Manu, who visited the US, recently captioned the photo with laughing emojis, with many of the actor's followers dropping funny reactions in the comments section

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has sparked funny reactions on social media after posting a picture of himself with a beautiful white woman on his Instagram page. The photo, shared during his recent visit to the US, caught the attention of his followers.

This comes shortly after news broke that Kwaku Manu's ex-wife, Diane Naa Okailey, had married a white man in a US wedding ceremony.

The actor's latest post, which had a caption of two laughing emojis and a prayer emoji, led many to jokingly suggest that the actor had found his own white partner, a funny response to the ongoing conversation surrounding his ex-wife's marriage.

The comments section of Kwaku Manu's post was filled with lighthearted remarks from his followers.

Kwaku Manu sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

bryan_raul_hardy said:

"@kwakumanubob hard guy , just impregnate one beautiful white lady sharp to make we the brotherhood proud"



ana_prempeh79 said:

"kwakumanubob bro the way all your teeth are showing I'm sure u not knack pretty white woman yet hahaha 😆"

insightwithbismark wrote:

"I don’t think you came in peace 😂😂😂 Mulato load……….20% complete"

ivy_nimoh commented:

"You too nabbed one wahu? 😂😂😂 You play too much"

d_sav94 wrote:

"Eiii wɔfa wɔnso wagnya wɔ broni anaa 😂"

