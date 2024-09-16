King Ayisoba, in an interview, narrated the challenges he faced during the early stages of his career and how his family shunned him

Popular Ghanaian musician King Ayisoba has opened up about the struggles he faced at the start of his career. In an interview, he shared how his family did not respect him because he was not earning much money from his music.

King Ayisoba discloses the struggles he faced during the early stages of his career. Photo source: kingayisobamusic

Source: Instagram

According to King Ayisoba, his family members doubted his career choice and did not take him seriously. He narrated how he was rejected and isolated during this period.

He added that the challenges became more intense when his wife left him. The musician said her decision was influenced by the fact that he was not making any money.

He noted that despite these personal struggles, he did not give up on his passion for music and roamed numerous pubs and beaches performing his music. He noted that his fortunes began to change when he started following the late musician Terry Bonchaka.

King Ayisoba's story sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Eminence GH said:

"Every northerner is a victim of this criticisms when she or he is trying to do something differently from Farming 🥰🥰 or unskilled jobs hmmmm,"

Nana Yaw BanChagla wrote:

"he was in kintampo roaming whiles singing I saw him"

skypapa111 commented:

"yes I remember him when I was very young at kwahu once upon a time my father invite him to play music at his farmers when they are doing more hands"

Yaw Tog shares struggles

King Ayisoba is not the only musician with a grass-to-grace story. Popular rapper Yaw Tog also shared his.

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the rapper shared the challenges within the Ghana Music Industry. He claimed he had faced some spiritual attacks, which a friend machinated.

His claim sparked reactions from social media users.

