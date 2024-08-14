YouTuber and comedian Code Micky decoded one of King Ayisoba's songs on his official YouTube channel

He also interviewed him, and they discussed the musician's choice of singing in his native language from the North

The video got many people laughing hard and wondering whether Code Micky understood the song he tried interpreting

Comedian and YouTuber Code Micky got many people laughing hard when he attempted to decode musician King Ayisoba's song.

Code Micky decodes King Ayisoba's song in a funny video.

Code Micky sings King Ayisoba's song

In a YouTube video, Code Micky had a sit-down conversation with King Ayisoba as they delved into one of his songs and his style of music.

In the intro part of the interview, Code Micky watched in awe as the musician of Northern descent performed his song. When it got to the chorus, they sang some words that mimicked the bleating sounds made by goats, maa.

Speaking about his unusual type of music, the I Want To See You My Father hitmaker said that he only went that route to catch the attention of the masses.

He noted that if one idolises an A-list musician and copies their style of music, it would be difficult for them to make it in the industry.

"Ghana is full of music. So if you want to do well, you have to have your own style," King Ayisoba told Code Micky.

King Ayisoba performs his song.

Reactions to Code Micky's video

The video got many people laughing hard as many wondered whether Code Micky understood the song.

Below are the hilarious reactions:

angellar_a said:

"What code Micky cannot decode does not exist 😂😂😂😂"

kvnggeorge___ said:

Who else didn’t expect this 😂😂😂😂>>>>>>>>>>>>"

kafuiamrago said:

"I would have been angry if he didn't perform Awudome 😂😂😂 .. my favourite song from King Ayisoba."

zarroni_d.i said:

"This one dier korligor drill oooo😂"

baabagardiner84 said:

"Code, enti Wei nyinaa,3ka s3n😂😂😂"

Code Micky decodes King Ayisoba's song.

