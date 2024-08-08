Gisela Amponsah, in a discussion on the Rants Bants And Confessions podcast, explained why she disliked her father, blaming him for a lot of negative occurrences in her life

The successful influencer highlighted the bad treatment she suffered under her father, categorically stating that he hated her

She mentioned that she had not seen her father in years and had no interest in patching up things with him, sparking reactions on social media

Famous Ghanaian influencer Gisela Amponsah has opened up about her troubled relationship with her father during an episode of the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast. In the discussion, she blamed her father for several negative occurrences in her life, stating that his actions contributed to her lack of self-worth and trust issues during her early years.

Gisela Amponsah details her experience with her biological dad. Photo source: giselaamponsah

Source: Instagram

Gisela described her father as an "evil person" and shared specific adverse events that transpired between them. She expressed that her father's treatment contributed to long-lasting emotional scars. She emphasized that her father's behaviour created hostility in their relationship, which has persisted for years.

She also mentioned that her parents were no longer together. She expressed love and respect for her mother but made it clear that she had no respect for her father. She said that her father's treatment towards her was so harsh that it left her feeling hated, further straining their relationship.

The influencer disclosed that she has not seen her father in years and has no interest in reconciling with him. Her comments have generated a flurry of reactions and think pieces from Ghanaians on social media.

Gisela's experience sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Velli_Brandon wrote:

My dad was the same to me too, but I listened to 2pac while growing up, and he made me understand I can achieve anything without my dad, it's a man's world.

deebabyyyyy said:

It’s sad but men barely joke wish their first daughters. She should ask questions, she’s probably not his biological kid

Im_GoingNorth wrote:

He might be a terrible dad but some times the answer is the mother, something shes not telling her

Source: YEN.com.gh