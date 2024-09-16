A video of a Ghanaian pastor alleging the circumstances that led to Funny Face's mental health condition has surfaced online

In the viral TikTok video, the pastor alleged that Funny Face ate a toffee from a friend five years ago which had some effects

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with some agreeing and many still sceptical

A Ghanaian pastor, Bishop Sam Owusu, has opened up on alleged circumstances that led to Funny Face's mental health condition.

The pastor, who acknowledged that Funny Face's condition has gotten out of hand, alleged that five years ago, the comedian ate a toffee a friend gave him, and that was the genesis of his woes with mental health.

A Ghanaian pastor alleges that Funny Face's destiny changed after consuming a toffee. Image source: Bishop Sam Owusu, Funny Face

Source: Facebook

According to the pastor, who spoke in a trending TikTok video, the toffee contained a substance that was detrimental to his mental health.

He indicated that Funny Face would never have believed that his fate would change after eating a toffee if any pastor had prophesied so.

That notwithstanding, he stated that God could heal the comic actor from his condition and prayed God intervened in the matter.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Pastor's comment

Netizens who saw the video have expressed mixed reactions in the comment section. While some agreed with the pastor's comment, others disagreed.

@Twins Daddy wrote:

"Pastor don’t say something you don’t know about please and please. Come and ask me how broken Heart looks like hw3 I nearly sold my house at 100gh if not my uncle hmm after my wife denied me."

@Bass wrote:

"Sia how did you know."

@Thunder Gospelz wrote:

"The Message sounds funny but it's serious ohh."

@D3LA wrote:

"Awwww gosh, I know funny face will come for this fine man."

@Tulip Cuisine wrote:

"Location of church."

@user26134725119182 wrote:

"Pastor this one you are saying is simple before you pls heal him as you have seen it is spiritual case."

@Kennedy Kwaku Boateng wrote:

"This pastor paaa."

@Mercedes wrote:

"You said it all man of God. I thought same too cos things not adding up. This life is spiritual never take anything slightly."

@efya6953 wrote:

"Lol he told u he is mad."

@Winiray maame wrote:

"Ahw3 yie ooo, we youth of today don't believe anything."

Prophetess says she can heal Funny Face

Bishop Sam Owusu is not the only Pastor who has commented on Funny Face's condition. Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a prophetess had unveiled the possible cause.

She noted in a TikTok video that Funny Face's condition was associated with his birth of twins, claiming she could heal him within three days and entreated his family.

