SDK, in a hilarious video he shared on his Instagram page, was served a large bowl of fufu with numerous chicken, eggs and soup in the middle of his workout

The hilarious content creator was on a treadmill getting some cardio done when a waitress presented the large serving of food on a tray

Many followers of SDK found the video hilarious and dropped funny reactions in the comments section

Popular Ghanaian content creator SDK has shared a new video on Instagram that has left his followers laughing.

SDK gets served fufu while working out on a treadmill at the gym in a viral video. Photo source: sdkdele

In the clip, SDK could be seen working out on a treadmill when a waitress arrived with a large bowl of fufu and soup. The dish was piled with chicken and eggs.

The hilarious and unexpected appearance of the food during his workout sparked a flurry of reactions from SDK's followers in the comments section.

Netizens were amused by the irony of SDK being served food while trying to lose weight with intense exercise. Many Ghanaians found the contrast entertaining and surprising. Some folks jokingly asked what the point of him going to the gym was.

SDK sparks funny reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

helen_verc_fynn said:

"You are wasting the machine and electricity for us 🤷Abeg just step down"

simonboadu_ wrote:

"One step forward, 1000 steps backward😂😂😂"

naa_maddy_ said:

"At this point we need to organize a competition between you and @nana.nash"

kwesi. nutrition_ commented:

"Not the woman trying so hard to maintain composure 😂"

synhoman_gh said:

"U are not ready to gym masa😂"

i_am_goldyn wrote:

"Even the treadmill knows you are not interested in working out 😂"

Nana Ama McBrown eats fufu

SDK is not the only celebrity who loves food. Nana Ama McBrown showed her foodie side in a video that went viral recently.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the actress in a video ate a large bowl of fufu and a variety of protein.

She ate with popular food vlogger Williams in the video. Her carefree nature warmed hearts.

