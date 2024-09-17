Nana Ama McBrown in a video at a large bowl of fufu and assortment of meat with popular vlogger Williams

In the video shared by the actress on her TikTok page, she joined in on Williams' food-eating spree and could be seen heartily enjoying the meal

In the comments section, many of McBrown's followers found the video hilarious and praised the actress for how open and jovial she was

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has sparked laughter among her followers after a video of her enjoying a large bowl of fufu alongside popular vlogger Williams went viral.

McBrown eating fufu and soup with food vlogger Williams in video. Photo source: iamamamcbrowngh

Source: TikTok

The video, posted on McBrown's TikTok page, shows the actress casually joining in on the food-eating spree.

In the video, McBrown could be seen standing as she dipped her hands into the bowl of fufu, enjoying the meal, which was accompanied by a variety of meats. She had a relaxed and carefree attitude as she ate the food, with many social media users appreciating her openness and fun-loving nature.

The video went viral, with fans flooding the comments section to express their amusement. Many praised McBrown for being relatable and approachable, noting that the actress had a down-to-earth personality.

Nana Ama sparks laughter

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

lindaowusu517 said:

"My Empress and food... like cripple and ground 😂"

Listo wrote:

"I just like you for who you are, you fit in everything you do, you are perfect in everything you do. love you a lot."

fabby said:

"Hmmmmm missing this soup oooo u guys are making me look for 🐌 snail but 😂 😂 haha it's expensive Oooo"

Debbie wrote:

"Nana am proud of you 🥰🥰but to be frank you like food 🥘 oo😂😂"

McBrown dances with Kumawood stars

McBrown showed her openness, even more, when she linked up with other Kumawood stars and had.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the actress danced to Fameye's new song Very Soon with other movie stars.

The beautiful dance routine sparked reactions from social media users. They were impressed with the bond they shared.

Source: YEN.com.gh