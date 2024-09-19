Multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie is set to perform in Amsterdam on Saturday September 21, 20214

The Ghanaian star has already arrived in the city, taking in its rich culture and historic tourist sites

Videos of his moments in Amsterdam have popped up online, garnering significant mixed reactions from fans

Ghanaian rapper has arrived in Amsterdam for his highly anticipated concert at the iconic Paradiso music venue.

The 1500-capacity venue, which has seen performances from top stars including The Rolling Stones, Prince, Madonna, Adele, etc, will host Sarkodie on September 21. Tickets for the show have already gone on sale.

Sarkodie explores Amsterdam ahead of his concert at Paradiso. Photo source: X/Sarkodie

Sarkodie tours Amsterdam

On social media, the Ghanaian rapper shared some of his explosive moments in Amsterdam. Videos of him enjoying his ride in a tricycle taxi and another of him feeding pigeons thrilled many fans.

The Adonai hitmaker also leveraged his stint in Amsterdam to immerse himself in the city's cycling culture.

The city has been nicknamed the bicycle capital of the world. About 38 per cent of all trips in Amsterdam are made by bicycles, thanks to the numerous miles of cycle paths scattered across the city, per The Guardian.

Last year, the highly decorated rapper in Amsterdam was a part of his striding Jamz World Tour.

Sarkodie excited fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Sarkodie's moments in Sarkodie.

wyse_kin said:

"Meanwhile in his own country those birds won’t come 2inch closer to him 😂😂😂… Abronomaa nam , they sense their human preys farrrrrrrrr away in Africa 😂"

african.deity noted:

"Allah doingssss.commmmm"

@BlacVolta said:

"Africa’s best rapper Sarkodie riding a bike after 20years in the streets of Amsterdam. We hope he has insurance !"

Sarkodie drinks champagne

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie had stoked a frenzy on social media after a video of him drinking champagne in a washroom surfaced online.

Sarkodie rocked a stylish Nigerian attire called the Agbada, suggesting he was at a plush event.

The 39-year-old rapper accessorised his look by wearing designer ombre sunglasses, a diamond Cuban necklace, rings, and a designer golden wristwatch.

