Musician King Paluta earned praise from Ghanaians when he flaunted his exceptional cooking skills in a video

The Makoma hitmaker was on a trip to South Africa when he decided to take over the kitchen and cook for his team

Many people tagged McBrown and Empress Gify, who are hosts of cooking shows in Ghana, to invite him

Sensational Ghanaian musician King Paluta was recorded flaunting his cooking skills in a video while on a trip to South Africa.

King Paluta flaunts cooking skills

In the video, the 25th TGMA Best New Artiste winner was seen preparing a scrumptious meal when one of his friends approached him to record him.

While chopping some onions and tomatoes into a parted plate, he spoke about wanting to be a guest on one of the cooking shows in Ghana.

"They should invite me to those cooking shows. They should invite me so I spoil there with my cooking skills," he said in the video.

His friend, who recorded the video, expressed excitement and noted that the food would be delicious, to which the Aseda hitmaker responded by saying it would be very delicious.

Making jokes while cooking, King Paluta said he was the new Guinness World Record cook-a-thon record holder, and he bragged by walking with pride through the kitchen hallway.

King Paluta cooks on SA trip.

Reactions to King Paluta's cooking

Fans in the comment section tagged gospel singer Empress Gifty, host of UTV's UCook, and actress Nana Ama McBrown, host of McBrown's Kitchen, to listen to King Paluta's request.

Other social media users rated his cooking skills, while others talked about the chicken looking burnt.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the video posted by famous blogger Zionfelixdotcom:

samken_ansong said:

"is that not Delay's other sardine brand I see there.. or 😊"

larryorakle said:

"Ntampi is also around 😍"

gyabstar said:

"did he mention her name? you should’ve tagged her lol"

thinkafricv said:

"The Chicken is burnt 😂😂😂"

i_am_nhyiraba said:

"@ucookghana you have a missed call invite him 😂"

King Paluta cries on stage in London

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician King Paluta joined Kwabena Kwabena for a live concert in London, which was powered by Akwaaba UK.

In a trending video, he was seen crying uncontrollably while performing his breakthrough single, Aseda, with the audience singing along at the top of their voices.

King Paluta's vulnerable moment on stage got many people emotional as they talked about his inspiring musical journey.

