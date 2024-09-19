Global site navigation

Sarkodie Rides Bike For The First Time In 20 Years, Video Sparks Reactions
Celebrities

by  Geraldo Amartey 2 min read
  • Sarkodie, in a video, rode a bike during his visit to Amsterdam, sparking reactions from social media users
  • The rapper noted that it was his first time riding a bike in twenty years and laughed about the idea of him riding after such a long period
  • In the video, the musician, rocking an oversized jacket, jeans and brown timberland boots, rode the bike in the streets

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has sparked reactions on social media after a video of him riding a bike in Amsterdam went viral.

Sarkodie riding a bike in the streets of Amsterdam. Photo source: sarkodie
The Ghanaian musician could be seen riding through the streets of the Dutch city, marking the first time he had been on a bike in two decades.

In the video, Sarkodie was dressed in an oversized jacket, jeans, and brown Timberland boots. Despite the long gap since his last ride, he appeared comfortable on the bike as he casually rode through Amsterdam. The clip went viral, with fans and followers reacting to the unexpected moment.

His comment about not having been on a bike in 20 years caught the most attention among Ghanaians, who found the situation humorous.

Sarkodie sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

o_so_dangerousss_ said:

"Bro looks like he's struggling"

deejjerry wrote:

"@code.micky please be fast 😂😂 i really want to listen to this one 😂😂😂😂"

ghana_airbnb said:

"I’m sending this to Code Micky for a voice over 😂😂😂😂"

princeheights commented:

"Is there a way I can speak my comment here? 😂😂😂. @sarkodie otseee pã?"

yummyleonard said:

"He had ALLLLLLLLL opportunities to ride in Accra, Tema to be precise to tell us this kwaku Anase Folk Story but nooooo he waited to travel outside to ride bike. C'mon meeeehn"

alhaji_makki__ commented:

"Sark Dey talk kiddie things sometimes Charley ah 😢"

Sarkodie rides in tricycle

The bicycle is not the only ride Sarkodie enjoyed during his time in the city.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the rapper was enjoying his time in Amsterdam, where he is billed for a show.

The musician enjoyed his time in the city and decided to get into the back of a tricycle, which took him around.

Source: YEN.com.gh

