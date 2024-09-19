Sarkodie Rides Bike For The First Time In 20 Years, Video Sparks Reactions
- Sarkodie, in a video, rode a bike during his visit to Amsterdam, sparking reactions from social media users
- The rapper noted that it was his first time riding a bike in twenty years and laughed about the idea of him riding after such a long period
- In the video, the musician, rocking an oversized jacket, jeans and brown timberland boots, rode the bike in the streets
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has sparked reactions on social media after a video of him riding a bike in Amsterdam went viral.
The Ghanaian musician could be seen riding through the streets of the Dutch city, marking the first time he had been on a bike in two decades.
In the video, Sarkodie was dressed in an oversized jacket, jeans, and brown Timberland boots. Despite the long gap since his last ride, he appeared comfortable on the bike as he casually rode through Amsterdam. The clip went viral, with fans and followers reacting to the unexpected moment.
His comment about not having been on a bike in 20 years caught the most attention among Ghanaians, who found the situation humorous.
Sarkodie sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
o_so_dangerousss_ said:
"Bro looks like he's struggling"
deejjerry wrote:
"@code.micky please be fast 😂😂 i really want to listen to this one 😂😂😂😂"
ghana_airbnb said:
"I’m sending this to Code Micky for a voice over 😂😂😂😂"
princeheights commented:
"Is there a way I can speak my comment here? 😂😂😂. @sarkodie otseee pã?"
yummyleonard said:
"He had ALLLLLLLLL opportunities to ride in Accra, Tema to be precise to tell us this kwaku Anase Folk Story but nooooo he waited to travel outside to ride bike. C'mon meeeehn"
alhaji_makki__ commented:
"Sark Dey talk kiddie things sometimes Charley ah 😢"
Sarkodie rides in tricycle
The bicycle is not the only ride Sarkodie enjoyed during his time in the city.
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the rapper was enjoying his time in Amsterdam, where he is billed for a show.
The musician enjoyed his time in the city and decided to get into the back of a tricycle, which took him around.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.