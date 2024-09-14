Actress Nana Ama McBrown invited TikToker Kar Lite to her show, Onua Showtime, to be a guest amid online backlash of her being chosen as a Kivo ambassador

In the video, she danced to the viral Kivo song composed by Kar Lite, and she asked the studio audience the meaning of the song

The video generated a debate on social media as many people talked about whether Kivo made the right choice in making McBrown an ambassador

Actress Nana Ama McBrown heartily invited TikToker Kar Lite to appas a guest ear on her show, Onua Showuest.

This comes after the actress received backlash from social media users who were dissatisfied that Procus Ghana, the parent brand of Kivo Products, made McBrown an ambassador instead of Kar Lite.

Also, Kar Lite went viral in August 2024 with his trending video and song for one of Procus Ghana's famous products, Kivo Gari.

McBrown invites Kar Lite to Onua Showtime

On the Friday, September 13, 2024, edition of Onua Showtime, Mrs McBrown Mensah danced to Kar Lite's viral Kivo song, and when the DJ stopped the song, she asked the studio audience what was being said in the song.

The Kumawood actress, the newest Kivo brand ambassador, mentioned that Kar Lite should be informed that he was needed in her chair as a guest on Onua Showtime.

"Tell him he is needed in my chair so that we prepare a bucket full of Kivo gari so that we enjoy it on the show."

Video of McBrown dancing to Kar Lite's song.

Reactions to McBrown's video

Some people explained why Kivo chose McBrown as its ambassador rather than Kar Lite. Others also expressed their frustration with the brand over McBrown's ambassadorial deal.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

Joel Osei Yeboah said:

"I knew this may happen... it's just looks sad to others that they made Mcbrown ambassador instead of Kar lite...but I sure they will do the needful"

Atuahene Emmanuel said:

"You people don’t understand ambassadorial deals. it’s about investors that you can attract on board not buyers that you can attract. I mean no big investor will invest in Kivo just because of a kid"

Mz_Emepha said:

"let's be thanking the DJ for using this sound, if not there wouldn't have been any invite 😂😂😂"

Louis👑 said:

"So ppl were expecting Kivo to make the guy ambassador or what? You guys ain’t serious."

Cheddar said:

"Kudus has never tasted kivo gari before but u make him as an ambassador..and do like u no see the guy mpo..kivofoc moy3 moa wai"

Cypha Rebirth said:

"I know she will invite him paaa"

KOFI said:

"Them me too I'm about to start with Milo chale😅"

Kar Lite singing the Kivo song.

Teacher receives Kivo Gari as Our Day gift

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian teacher received an unusual present as his Our Day present from one of his class pupils.

In the video, the teacher was given a pack of Kivo gari, biscuits, a sachet of water and a plastic spoon.

However, social media users expressed dissatisfaction with the teacher's apparent lack of appreciation for the pupil's gesture.

