Dancehall musician Shatta Wale took over the streets of Accra with his convoy for his SAFA album float

Videos of his fans counting the money they were able to collect after he threw them in the air have gone viral on social media

Many people expressed awe at the amount of money fans made, while others advised them on how to make good use of the funds

Celebrated dancehall musician Shatta Wale's fans flaunted the money they collected from his SAFA album float held on September 20, 2024.

Shatta Wale's fans count the money they collected from the SAFA album float. Image Credit: @ghkwaku and @eddie_wrt

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale's fans flaunt money

The flat comes after he released his much anticipated Shatta And Friends Album (SAFA) on the same day as the float.

For the float, the convoy started at Accra Mall and moved through principal communicators in Accra, such as Circle, Tudu, Kantamanto, and the community that raised him, Nima.

His manager, Sammy Baah Flax, close friend and rapper Medikal, YouTuber Big Paradise, and several others joined the convoy to support Shatta Wale and promote his album.

After the float, many fans took to the streets to flaunt the money they collected when the dancehall musician visited their communities and threw GH¢5 notes in the air.

Others sat on the floor to count them, while others shared pictures on social media as they expressed their profound gratitude to Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale's fan counting money.

Reactions to the videos

The videos of Shatta Wale's fans counting the money they received from the float left many in awe, as they discussed their aggressiveness in the comments.

Others also advised the loyal SM4LYF fans how to use the money they collected from the SAFA album float.

Below are the diverse opinions of Ghanaians:

amazing_godly112 said:

"At least man go eat 😂😂😂"

thevoice4461 said:

"Work hard ,you say no ,come anywhere near my sister and you’ll see"

abenaboampongmaa said:

"Common Happiness am3b3 eko🤣🤣🤣🤣Shatta had fed a lot on the streets today👏👏👏"

im_just_thick said:

"I had 35gh last December 😂"

@Naaameen said:

"All The 5 Cedis Notes Dey Shatta Wale en House You Hardly See One This Days"

@GentlemanBright said:

"lol sake of ₵5 nti 😂🤣 Herh! Poverty! I see why the politicians always have their way whenever they spread something small."

@kofi_paha said:

"If I be them I go take this money, cut 50 sure odds, then boom I go multiply the money.👌"

More videos of Shatta Wale's fans.

Efia Odo and Shatta Wale's video

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale and socialite Efia Odo got many people talking when a video of them being cosy on the set of the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast surfaced online.

On September 19, 2024, the dancehall musician was invited to appear on the podcast that Efia co-hosts with Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland.

Many people shared their views on the friendship between Efia Odo and Shatta Wale.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh