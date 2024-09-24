Shatta Wale's latest album, SAFA, has hit over 16 million plays on Audiomack just a few days after its release

The musician released the project on September 20, 2024, and it has received acclaim from fans and critics

Fans of the musician have expressed joy at the number of streams the album has garnered in just a few days

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale's latest album, SAFA, has crossed over 16 million plays on Audiomack just days after its release.

The album, which was released on Friday, September 20, 2024, has quickly won the hearts of both fans and critics.

Shatta Wale's SAFA album garners 16 million plays on streaming service Audiomack. Photo source: shattawalegh

The 14-track project features only two collaborations: one with Wendy Shay, who recently praised the album, and another with rapper Amerado.

The two musicians are featured on the songs Ogya and Blessings.

Fans have been vocal about their excitement over the album's rapid success, with many expressing joy over the high number of streams in such a short time.

Before releasing the album, Shatta Wale made it clear that SAFA was for the fans. The title, Shatta Wale And Friends Album, reflects this and the musician had intended to create a project that his fans would love.

Fans praise Shatta Wale's album

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users to news of Shatta Wale's SAFA hitting 16 million plays.

Bornbless123 said:

"It’ll take Stonebwoy like 500 years to achieve this milestone."

Climax84 commented:

"Massive numbers 🔥"

Ray_Gyamfi said:

"It’s making good waves"

Decentheguy commented:

"Guys, don’t be surprised by this. ok is really normal to get this streamed in 2days because the singles that he released have already added up the number of times that were streamed in addition to the whole album posted, so he can get it very simple yh …"

stephenowusu198 said:

"it has surpassed 15 million plays so please update your caption ….SM4LYF"

Shatta Wale promotes album

Shatta Wale's streaming numbers were influenced by the promotion he did before and after releasing the project.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the musician visited took to various communities to connect with fans.

This was part of Shatta Wale's strategy and album promotion effort to endear the fans to the brand-new release.

