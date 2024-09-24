Kar Lite, in a video, met popular Swedru millionaire Abu Trica and the pair seemed excited to see each other

In the video, an excited Kar Lite had a broad smile on his face as he stood next to Abu Trica and sang his viral Kivo song

Kar Lite recently rose to fame thanks to his viral Kivo Gari videos on TikTok, and his followers were happy to see him doing well

Popular TikTok star Kar Lite met Swedru millionaire Abu Trica, and they both seemed excited to see each other in a video he shared on his TikTok page.

The footage showed Kar Lite smiling broadly while standing beside Abu Trica's luxurious Lamborghini Urus as he performed his viral Kivo song.

Kar Lite gained fame through his entertaining Kivo Gari videos on TikTok, which have attracted a large following. His success has led to an influencer deal with Kivo.

The video of his encounter with Abu Trica excited his followers, who were happy to see him go places.

Many social media users in the comments section of the video dropped positive comments.

Kar Lite sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kwamepius7 said:

"Now Tuba dey meet celebrities paa oo, Tuba...Tuba sheyyyy"

Kelvinson Vansfield commented:

"Meet and greet tour.. keep soaring Tubaaaa😁💯"

LOVE HURT said:

"Ur fame is getting out of hands ooo 🥺when God will bless u nothing can stop u"

boom and crash boss said:

"bro i go advice u make u hop on any talent u get make u utilise am well stay for market keep ...even if na singing or y fut turn hype man....market am well bro"

Flight BlessUp 1000 commented:

"Chale your chance that oo…let him put you on a move"

Kar Lite links up with Efia Odo and co

Kar Lite has been linking up with many celebrities, aside from Abu Trica.

According to a recent report by YEN.com.gh, he was spotted on the set of a popular podcast hosted by actress Efia Odo, Gisela Amponsah, and Princess Ama Burland.

Just like he did with Abu Trica, he sang his viral Kivo song with the show hosts dancing with him.

