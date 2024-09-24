Shatta Wale, in a video, flaunted an expensive Lamborghini Urus, sparking reactions from social media users

In the video, the dancehall star could be seen proudly showing off the exterior of the vehicle, while in the latter part of the footage, he cruised in it

The video, which was initially shared by Shatta Wale on his Snapchat, made its way to other platforms as curious fans questioned whether the musician had bought the supercar

Popular Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has caused a stir on social media after flaunting an expensive Lamborghini Urus in a viral video.

Shatta Wale shows off an expensive Lamborghini Urus in a viral video. Photo source: Shatta Wale

Source: Facebook

The clip, originally posted on his Snapchat, quickly spread to other platforms like X and Instagram, with fans questioning whether the musician had purchased the luxury vehicle.

In the video, Shatta Wale could be seen showing off the Lamborghini's exterior, highlighting its sleek design and finish. Later, the musician could be seen driving the car, further fueling speculation about whether the SUV belongs to him.

The Lamborghini Urus, a high-performance luxury vehicle, comes with a hefty price tag, making it a rare sight in Ghana.

Shatta Wale's Lamborghini causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

airtornam said:

"Shatta Wale fit buy Lambo truck?😂. DNR en truck you say Shata Wale.. That one sef MDK he go take"

OmarBurniton wrote:

"All be settings few weeks you no go see am again 😂"

_hommie_1 said:

"Masa he go hire am again as usual The Cardillacs he come show off some ago where dem dey?"

DennisBempah2 commented:

"Buh shatta wale all the money he dey spray why don’t he gather then buy heavy cars like Cullinan and Urus thems anaa enso ?🤔"

NanaGucci20 said:

"How can Wale buy Lambo? You people dey fool too much"

Shatta Wale's receives love

Shatta Wale has been making waves on social media, not just because of the car he flaunted but also because of his recent appearance on the streets.

YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale received massive love when he visited numerous neighbourhoods in Accra to show his fans love.

The musician shared cash during the visit as he cruised in his vehicle.

Source: YEN.com.gh